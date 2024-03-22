Brazil govt worsens forecast for 2024 public accounts, but still within fiscal target

Recasts with details from report, context

BRASILIA, March 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's government projected on Friday that it will end 2024 with a deficit of 9.3 billion reais ($1.9 billion), worse than its budget bill projection of a slight surplus, but still in line with its fiscal target.

The revision was noted in the bi-monthly revenue and expenditure report jointly prepared by the Planning and Finance ministries, marking at least a partial victory for the economic team.

At the end of last year, many were expecting the fiscal target to be loosened to accommodate higher spending after leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said that there was to meet the goal given the importance of financing priority projects.

The new deficit estimated by the government comes on the back of a 16.8 billion reais decrease in projected net revenues for the year, coupled with a 1.6 billion reais rise in expenses.

The 9.3 billion reais primary deficit corresponds to 0.1% of the gross domestic product, while the target for this year is 0% of GDP shortfall, with a tolerance margin of 0.25 percentage points of GDP in either direction.

However, private economists remain distant from the government's calculations, foreseeing a primary deficit of 0.75% of GDP, according to a central bank's weekly survey.

In the report, the government also estimated the need to block 2.9 billion reais in expenses this year to comply with the spending cap outlined in its new fiscal rules.

Under the framework approved by Lula, in addition to a primary fiscal target, the government has to adhere to a growth in expenses capped at 70% of any increase in revenue, but constrained to a minimum expansion of 0.6% and a maximum of 2.5% above inflation.

($1 = 4.9975 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Steven Grattan)

