Brazil govt trims 2022 GDP growth forecast to 1.5%, raises inflation outlook

Adds ministry comments, details

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, March 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's Economy Ministry on Thursday trimmed its forecast for gross domestic product (GDP) growth this year, while raising its outlook for inflation, as Latin America's largest economy grapples with higher food and fuel prices and rising interest rates.

GDP is likely to grow by 1.5% this year, less than a previous outlook of 2.1% as first reported by Reuters on Wednesday.

Inflation measured by the IPCA consumer price index is now seen at 6.55%, up from 4.7% previously.

The figures are still more optimistic than the market forecast of a 0.49% rise in GDP this year, with inflation at 6.45%, according to a weekly central bank survey of more than 100 private economists.

The ministry said that high savings levels, a recovery in the service sector and an expected improvement in the labour market should drive Brazil's economic growth this year.

It cautioned, however, that the war in Ukraine, the COVID-19 pandemic and high inflation continue to pose threats, according to a statement.

For 2023, Brazil's government kept its GDP growth forecast at 2.5% and inflation outlook at 3.25%.

