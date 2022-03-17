US Markets

Brazil govt trims 2022 GDP growth forecast to 1.5%, raises inflation outlook

Brazil's Economy Ministry on Thursday trimmed its forecast for gross domestic product (GDP) growth this year, while raising its outlook for inflation, as Latin America's largest economy grapples with higher food and fuel prices and rising interest rates.

GDP is likely to grow by 1.5% this year, down from a previous outlook of 2.1%, as first reported by Reuters on Wednesday. Inflation measured by the IPCA consumer price index is now seen at 6.55%, up from 4.7% previously.

