Brazil govt to hold off decree authorizing power rationing measures

Lisandra Paraguassu Reuters
Brazil's government plans to hold off a decree authorizing power rationing measures until after Congress votes on privatizing state-controlled power giant Eletrobras, the government's leader in the lower house Ricardo Barros said on Wednesday.

The privatization of Eletrobras is expected to be voted on Wednesday. Barros said a decree on power rationing measures, under consideration due to the country's worst drought in almost a century, could potentially influence the voting.

