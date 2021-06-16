Brazil govt to hold off decree authorizing power rationing measures

SAO PAULO, June 16 (Reuters) - Brazil's government plans to hold off a decree authorizing power rationing measures until after Congress votes on privatizing state-controlled power giant Eletrobras ELET6.SA, the government's leader in the lower house Ricardo Barros said on Wednesday.

The privatization of Eletrobras is expected to be voted on Wednesday. Barros said a decree on power rationing measures, under consideration due to the country's worst drought in almost a century, could potentially influence the voting.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu, writing by Carolina Mandl)

