Brazil gov't to forecast 2022 primary surplus, first in nine years -sources

By Marcela Ayres and Bernardo Caram

BRASILIA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's Economy Ministry will forecast on Thursday the country's first primary surplus in nine years, but will freeze additional expenses to comply with a constitutional spending cap, two ministry officials told Reuters.

The sources, who spoke on anonymity because the calculations are confidential, said the 2022 budget surplus before interest payment is now seen around 13 billion reais ($2.5 billion) for the central government, comprising Brazil's Treasury, central bank and Social Security.

The projection will be part of the government's bimonthly revenue and expenditure report on Thursday. In July, the ministry had predicted a primary deficit of 59.4 billion reais.

However, internal calculations reported by Reuters last month already pointed to the central government's first primary surplus since 2013, helped by record tax revenue and generous dividends from state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA, both boosted by surging commodity prices.

If confirmed, the result will far surpass the official 2022 budget target: a primary deficit of 170.5 billion reais.

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes has said the positive fiscal picture is based not only on onetime factors, but also from government reforms that have helped to boost private investment and reduce the unemployment rate.

One of the ministry sources said the latest spending freeze, which was still being calculated on Wednesday, will be necessary after an adjustment in the government's spending estimate, affected by higher Social Security expenses.

The details of the cuts will be formalized at the end of the month, adding to pressure on President Jair Bolsonaro, who is trailing in his re-election campaign to leftist rival Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva ahead of an Oct. 2 vote.

Bolsonaro has been criticized for reducing social programs in the 2023 budget bill, but has said he will restore that spending to the budget once the election has passed.

($1 = 5.1671 reais)

