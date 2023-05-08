Brazil govt to appoint Galipolo, Santos for cenbank board

Adds details, quote

SAO PAULO, May 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Monday the government will appoint Gabriel Galipolo, his No.2 at the ministry, and Ailton Aquino Santos for vacant positions at the central bank board of directors.

Reuters had reported last week, citing sources, that Galipolo was a possible candidate for the position. He currently serves as executive secretary of the Finance Ministry and will be replaced by Dario Durigan, Haddad told reporters.

Galipolo, a former chief executive of investment bank Banco Fator, will be appointed as the central bank's director of monetary policy, while Aquino Santos was chosen to be director of fiscalization.

"Galipolo is the former CEO of a bank, well known by economists and has been working with me for several months," Haddad said. He added central bank Governor Roberto Campos Neto had suggested Galipolo's name for the vacant position.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Additional reporting by Fernando Cardoso; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.