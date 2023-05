SAO PAULO, May 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Monday the government will appoint Gabriel Galipolo, his No.2 at the ministry, and Ailton Aquino Santos for open positions at the central bank board of directors.

