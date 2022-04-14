Brazil gov't sees gross debt at 79.6% of GDP in '23, sets deficit goal at 65.9 bln reais

BRASILIA, April 14 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government projected on Thursday that the Brazilian gross debt will reach 79.6% of gross domestic product in 2023, rising to 80.3% in 2024 and remaining at this level in 2025.

The figures are contained in the 2023 budget bill sent to Congress, which sets a fiscal primary deficit target of 65.9 billion reais ($14.02 billion) for next year, as Reuters previously reported.

($1 = 4.7013 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; editing by Diane Craft)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.