US Markets

Brazil govt sees coffee crop at 59 mln bags, sharply below market view

Contributors
Roberto Samora Reuters
Marcelo Teixeira Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Brazil's coffee production in 2020 was projected at 59 million bags on Wednesday by the country's statistics agency IBGE, a number that is sharply lower than most projections from analysts and traders.

SAO PAULO/NEW YORK, July 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's coffee production in 2020 was projected at 59 million bags on Wednesday by the country's statistics agency IBGE, a number that is sharply lower than most projections from analysts and traders.

IBGE said it revised its estimate up by 3.1% from the previous month. The estimate means a production increase of 18.2% from the 2019 crop in the world's largest producer and exporter of coffee.

IBGE's projections are the only official ones available at the moment, since coffee estimates by Conab, the main Brazilian government agency dealing with agricultural projections and food supply issues, have been put on hold due to the new coronavirus pandemic that prevented researchers from visiting coffee fields.

IBGE's view contrasts with other available projections in the market. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) estimates Brazil's 2020 coffee crop at 67.8 million bags. Broker Marex Spectron sees it at 66 million bags. Analyst Safras & Mercado estimates output at 68.1 million bags, a record.

The statistics agency sees arabica coffee production at 44.5 million bags, 4.8% more than seen in June and 28.9% higher than in 2019.

It projects robusta coffee production at 14.5 million bags, 5.8% less than last year.

Coffee prices are hovering around the lowest levels in a year due to large production in Brazil and the prospect of reduced demand as many coffee shops remain closed or operating partially.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora and Marcelo Teixeira; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest US Markets Videos

    Investing Strategies: Twilio CFO Discusses Driving Forces Behind Strong Growth

    Twilio's May quarterly report was a game changer for the stock, with shares surging a whopping 40% the session after the earnings announcement. And Twilio stock hasn't looked back since.

    22 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular