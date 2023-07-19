News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil govt says Japan to soon lift bird flu-related restrictions on poultry trade

Credit: REUTERS/UESLEI MARCELINO

July 19, 2023 — 11:02 am EDT

Written by Ana Mano and Eduardo Simões for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, July 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian Agriculture Minster Carlos Favaro said during a televised interview that Japan will soon lift bird flu-related restrictions on poultry trade imposed on two Brazilian states after cases were detected in backyard animals.

(Reporting by Ana Mano and Eduardo Simões; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.