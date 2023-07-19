Brazil govt says Japan to soon lift bird flu-related restrictions on poultry trade

SAO PAULO, July 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian Agriculture Minster Carlos Favaro said during a televised interview that Japan will soon lift bird flu-related restrictions on poultry trade imposed on two Brazilian states after cases were detected in backyard animals.

(Reporting by Ana Mano and Eduardo Simões; Editing by Steven Grattan)

