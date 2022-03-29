US Markets

Brazil govt says country created 328.5k net formal jobs in February

Marcela Ayres Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

BRASILIA, March 29 (Reuters) - Brazil opened a net 328,507 formal jobs in February, Labor Ministry figures showed on Tuesday, well above the expectation of 210,000 jobs created in the month, according to a Reuters poll with economists.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres, editing by Ed Osmond)

((Marcela.Ayres@tr.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

