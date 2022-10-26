US Markets

Brazil govt says country created 278,085 net formal jobs in September

Marcela Ayres Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

Brazil created a net 278,085 formal jobs in September, Labor Ministry figures showed on Wednesday.

BRASILIA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Brazil created a net 278,085 formal jobs in September, Labor Ministry figures showed on Wednesday.

The result came above the expected 260,000 job creation in a Reuters poll of economists.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Steven Grattan)

