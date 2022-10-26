Brazil govt says country created 278,085 net formal jobs in September

BRASILIA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Brazil created a net 278,085 formal jobs in September, Labor Ministry figures showed on Wednesday.

The result came above the expected 260,000 job creation in a Reuters poll of economists.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.