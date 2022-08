BRASILIA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Brazil created a net 218,902 formal jobs in July, Labor Ministry figures showed on Monday.

The result was below the expected 260,000 job creation in a Reuters poll of economists.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.