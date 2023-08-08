Brazil govt requests exclusion of public investments from 2024 fiscal target calculation

BRASILIA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's government formally requested the exclusion of up to 5 billion reais ($1 billion) in federal infrastructure investments from next year's fiscal target calculation, according to a modification on the 2024 budget guideline bill submitted to Congress.

Although the legislative proposal still requires congressional approval, the granted exception, if passed, will endorse increased government spending bypassing the goal to bring the primary budget deficit to zero next year.

In the initial proposal presented to Congress in April, the government specified that expenses linked to the state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA and the entities within the ENBPar group, encompassing the Itaipu hydroelectric power plant and the nuclear facility in Angra dos Reis, would not be factored into this calculation.

As per the amending message on late Monday, the government has added an exception for "budget investment expenses allocated to the new Growth Acceleration Program (PAC), limited to 5 billion reais."

The new PAC, to be launched on Friday, revisits an initiative bearing the same name initially introduced by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in 2007, which was later expanded under his successor, President Dilma Rousseff, to boost investments in sectors such as energy, logistics, and social and urban infrastructure.

Leading his third term, Lula once again places his bets on heightened public investment to drive economic growth.

However, critics say PAC incurred substantial spending, exacerbating the fiscal crisis, while failing to bring fundamental infrastructural changes to the country, leaving many projects incomplete.

