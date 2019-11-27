Brazil govt relaxed about record low real, FX intervention

By Jamie McGeever and Marcela Ayres

BRASILIA, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's government is relaxed about the exchange rate volatility this week that pushed the real to a record low against the dollar and prompted three rounds of central bank intervention, a senior Economy Ministry official said.

Special Secretary Waldery Rodrigues, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes's right hand man, told Reuters that the government's fiscal discipline and central bank's market knowledge and expertise mean there is little cause for concern.

"I'm relaxed about these movements. The central bank staff is extremely knowledgeable, they are market people who have a solid background in that area," Rodrigues said.

"We a have sound fiscal policy stance and are taking measures that are putting us on a path of fiscal and budget balance. Investors know that there is a solid, coherent program in place," Rodrigues added.

The central bank sold dollars in two separate auctions on Tuesday as the real slumped to an all-time low near 4.28 per dollar, and waded back into the market on Wednesday as the real threatened to test these lows again.

Central bank President Roberto Campos Neto, a former trader at Banco Santander, said on Tuesday the central bank acted to fill liquidity gaps in a market that had become dysfunctional, and that it stands ready to act again if necessary.

Market participants said the real's slide this week was in large part triggered by remarks made by Guedes that he was not worried about the moves and that the real's weakness was a natural consequences of falling interest rates.

Rodrigues last week was in New York, where he said foreign investors told him they welcomed Brazil's fiscal discipline, notably the landmark overhaul of the country's pension system this year that will save the public purse 800 billion reais ($188 bln) over the next decade.

But the currency's weakness has cooled some of that enthusiasm, at least for now. Analysts at Morgan Stanley are advising clients to steer clear of Brazil's currency and rates market for the rest of this year, as part of a wider regional shift.

"Recent price action indicates that there is more weakness to come, particularly if broad emerging market sentiment sours," they wrote on Wednesday about the Brazilian real specifically.

Portfolio flows show that foreign investors have been net sellers of Brazilian assets this year, and the current account deficit has been plugged by direct investment from abroad. But figures this week showed the deficit is now 3% of Gross Domestic Product, the widest since 2015, making it these inflows even more imperative.

