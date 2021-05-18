US Markets

Brazil govt raises 2021 inflation, GDP forecast

Contributor
Isabel Versiani Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/NACHO DOCE

Brazil's economy ministry raised its inflation outlook for this year to 5.05% from a previous forecast of 4.42%, amid persistent price pressures.

BRASILIA, May 18 (Reuters) - Brazil's economy ministry raised its inflation outlook for this year to 5.05% from a previous forecast of 4.42%, amid persistent price pressures.

The government has also slightly raised its outlook for GDP to 3.5% from 3.2%.

(Reporting by Isabel Versiani, in Brasilia; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular