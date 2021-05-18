Brazil govt raises 2021 inflation, GDP forecast

BRASILIA, May 18 (Reuters) - Brazil's economy ministry raised its inflation outlook for this year to 5.05% from a previous forecast of 4.42%, amid persistent price pressures.

The government has also slightly raised its outlook for GDP to 3.5% from 3.2%.

(Reporting by Isabel Versiani, in Brasilia; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

