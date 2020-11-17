Brazil govt raises 2020 GDP growth forecast to -4.5%, ups inflation outlook

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's economy ministry on Tuesday raised its 2020 economic growth forecast to -4.5% from -4.7%, citing strong third-quarter activity which is extending the economy's 'V-shaped' recovery and will improve the annual performance.

In its latest bimonthly "Macrofiscal" bulletin, the ministry also raised its 2020 inflation forecast to 3.1% from 1.8%, and next year's inflation outlook to 3.2% from 2.9%, both still well below the central bank goals of 4.00% and 3.75%, respectively.

The ministry noted that industrial output, services, and retail activity data all point to a strong performance in the third quarter, indicating a rebound in gross domestic product of 8.3% in the period from the 9.7% plunge in the second quarter.

"It is important to note that these indicators mentioned expanded ... in all the months of the third quarter, indicating strong growth and a positive statistical load for the last months of 2020," the ministry said.

"The recovery of economic activity, although heterogeneous, is spreading across all sectors," it added, also noting a strong rebound in agriculture.

A GDP decline of 4.5% would be Brazil's biggest annual crash on record, but far less severe than the gloomy forecasts earlier this year at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The International Monetary Fund, for example, initially predicted a 9.1% slump, before revising that to -5.8% recently.

The economy ministry maintained its 2020 GDP growth forecast of 3.2%, and its call of 2.5% growth for the following couple of years.

Following the recent spike in inflation, triggered in large part by rising food prices, the ministry raised its 2020 and 2021 inflation forecasts.

Earlier on Tuesday, central bank president Roberto Camps Neto said the bank is monitoring inflation developments, but remains comfortable with the outlook as the transitory effects from food prices will soon fade.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever and Marcela Ayres; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Jonathan Oatis)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.