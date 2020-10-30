Brazil govt raises 2020 debt, deficit forecasts to new record highs

By Jamie McGeever and Marcela Ayres

BRASILIA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's government on Friday revised its 2020 debt and deficit forecasts to new record highs to take into account the heavy borrowing and spending needed to support individuals, businesses and local authorities from the COVID-19 crisis.

According to an economy ministry presentation, gross debt will end this year at 96% of gross domestic product, up from 93.9% previously estimated, and the public sector primary deficit excluding interest payments will rise to 12.7% of GDP, up from a previous forecast of 12.5%.

The new forecasts came as the government released data showing public sector deficit and national debt jumped to new record highs in September of 9.1% of GDP and 90.6% of GDP, respectively.

The new forecasts are based on the economy shrinking by 5% this year, the average forecast in the central bank's weekly FOCUS survey of economists in the week of Oct. 19, the ministry said.

The government's official forecast is for a 4.7% decline in GDP this year.

The primary public sector deficit is seen ending this year at 905.4 billion reais ($157 billion), up from 895.8 billion reais, and the central government deficit forecast was revised up to 880.5 billion reais from 871 billion.

Total debt is on track to top 100% of GDP in 2026 before easing back. But in a worst case scenario, debt could reach 125.2% of GDP by the end of the decade, the ministry said.

The need to borrow heavily and growing investor demand for less risky, short-term debt will see the share of debt maturing in 12 months reach 17.2% of GDP by the end of this year, sharply higher than the average of 10.7% between 2006 and 2019, the ministry said.

