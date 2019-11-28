US Markets

Brazil govt posts primary budget surplus 8.7 bln reais in October - Treasury

Brazil's central government reported a primary budget surplus of 8.67 billion reais ($2.05 billion) in October, the Treasury said on Thursday, less than the 10.7 billion reais surplus median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

That was 11% narrower in real terms than the same month last year, the Treasury said. In the first ten months of this year, the accumulated deficit before interest payments are taken into account stood at 63.85 billion reais, 14.8% narrower in real terms.

($1 = 4.23 reais)

