Brazil govt posts 2019 primary budget deficit of 95.07 bln reais, 1.3% of GDP - Treasury

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PILAR OLIVARES

Brazil's central government reported a primary budget deficit of 14.64 billion reais ($3.47 billion) in December, the Treasury said on Wednesday, meaning the deficit for the year came in at 95.07 billion reais.

Reuters

