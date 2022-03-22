Brazil govt narrows 2022 deficit projection on higher oil royalties

Adds more information, context

BRASILIA, March 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's government foresees a smaller primary budget deficit this year on the back of higher revenues, especially from oil royalties, the economy ministry's bi-monthly revenue and expenditure report indicated on Tuesday.

The 2022 primary deficit for the central government is now expected at 66.9 billion reais ($13.58 billion), down from 76.2 billion reais calculated in the budget law, equivalent to 0.69% of gross domestic product compared with 0.80% previously.

That represents an even better primary result than the official deficit target of 170.5 billion reais for this year, and comes mainly from an increase of roughly 42 billion reais in projected net revenue.

The economy ministry raised its estimates for revenues from the exploration of natural resources by 38.6 billion reais, at a time when rising oil prices LCOc1 due to the conflict in Ukraine improved prospects for royalties.

The government now considers an average oil price per barrel at $103.4 in 2022, up from $77.4 previously.

"There was a very strong growth in Brent (crude prices) and a new oil production curve, with faster and stronger production expected in the short term", said Special Treasury and Budget Secretary Esteves Colnago.

Regarding expenses, the outlook was also increased by 32.7 billion reais for 2022, the report indicated, mainly due to the addition of 23.8 billion reais in extraordinary credits.

To comply with the spending cap rule, which limits spending growth to the previous year's inflation, the government said it would need to freeze 1.7 billion reais in this year's budget.

($1 = 4.9271 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Chris Reese and Marguerita Choy)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.