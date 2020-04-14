Brazil govt makes 40 bln reais counter proposal to coronavirus-hit states

By Marcela Ayres

BRASILIA, April 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's government on Tuesday proposed the transfer of 40 billion reais ($7.7 billion) to states and municipalities to help them through the coronavirus crisis as an alternative to an aid package approved by the lower house of Congress on Monday that is double that amount.

The counter proposal highlights the deepening divisions between the executive and legislative branches of government on how local authorities should be compensated for the fall in tax revenue and increase in spending as long as the crisis lasts.

In a press conference in Brasilia, Economy Ministry officials said the 40 billion reais would be for three months. The 80 billion reais package approved on Monday, which is still awaiting Senate approval, would be for six months.

The officials also said that 22.6 billion reais of local authority debt to the federal government will be suspended for six months, as will a further 14.8 billion reais of debt owed by quasi-national entities to state-owned lenders Caixa Economica Federal and BNDES.

Waldery Rodrigues, special secretary to the Ministry, said the total support for states and municipalities from these measures reaches 77.4 billion reais.

He noted that the lower house's bill assumed a 30% fall in local authorities' tax revenues. But the economic downturn could be more severe, resulting in a much bigger fiscal hole.

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes on Monday criticized the bill, saying it was akin to the government signing a "blank check". One source told Reuters that President Jair Bolsonaro is likely to veto it, despite adjustments to the text to exert more federal control over the spending.

According to the bill, the federal government will make up for the fall in states' and municipalities' tax revenues between May and October.

Economy Ministry officials said on Tuesday that government spending fighting the crisis has totaled 300 billion reais so far, three times this year's total planned discretionary spending, while support for local authorities stands at 127.3 billion reais.

($1 = 5.20 reais)

