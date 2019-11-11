US Markets

Brazil govt launches package of measures to create up to 4 mln jobs by end-2022

Marcela Ayres Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

Brazil's government on Monday announced a range of measures and legislative proposals to create up to 4 million jobs by 2022 and inject tens of billions of reais into the economy through loans and projected savings for private and state-run firms.

In a presentation in Brasilia attended by Work and Pensions Secretary Rogerio Marinho, the government said microcredit loans could total 40 billion reais over three years, state-run firms could save 37 billion reais over five years from new rules on labor dispute compensation, and a draft bill on labor disputes could inject up to 65 billion reais into the economy.

($1 = 4.15 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Jamie McGeever)

