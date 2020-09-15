Brazil govt keeps 2020 GDP forecast at -4.7%

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Brazil's Economy Ministry on Tuesday kept its forecast for a record 4.7% fall in gross domestic product this year, predicting that the recovery already underway from the depths of the pandemic-fueled crisis will accelerate as the year goes on.

The ministry said it expects growth in the third quarter to be led by industry, agriculture and trade, which will help drive an overall GDP expansion of 7.3% from the preceding three-month period.

The dominant services sector, which accounts for around 70% of all economic activity and has yet to recover pre-pandemic levels of growth, will start to show a "more vigorous" performance in the fourth quarter, the ministry said.

The ministry also maintained its 2021 GDP growth forecast of 3.2%. While the outlook is still subject to a high degree of uncertainty due to the COVID-19 crisis, economic policy secretary Adolfo Sachsida said next year's forecasts was still on the conservative side.

The ministry also raised this year's inflation forecast to 1.83% from 1.6% and lowered next year's to 2.94% from 3.24%. Both would still be well below the central bank's official goals of 4.0% and 3.75%, respectively.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever Additional reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)

