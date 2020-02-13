Brazil govt holds 2020 GDP call despite "strange" data -secretary

By Jamie McGeever, Marcela Ayres and Isabel Versiani

BRASILIA, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Brazil's government is sticking with its 2020 economic growth forecast of 2.4% "for now", Treasury Secretary Mansueto Almeida told Reuters, despite a string of recent indicators that suggest the recovery is losing steam.

In an interview late on Wednesday, Almeida also said Brazil's sovereign credit rating could be raised this year, although a return to investment-grade status probably will not occur until the government posts primary budget surpluses.

While public finances continue to improve thanks to the government's fiscal discipline and growing revenue - January's revenues were "spectacular" - it will be probably be 2022-2023 before the government registers a primary surplus, Almeida said.

"That's it (2.4%) for this year. For now," Almeida said of his outlook for 2020 growth.

"The data is very strange. So, let's see how it goes ... nobody can be sure about projections for the year with one or two months' data. We hope that this year will be better than last year, but if it's 2% to 2.3% - let's wait a bit."

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said last month that 2.5% growth this year was possible, but recent retail sales, industrial production and trade data have prompted some economists to lower their forecasts to around 2%.

Almeida said 2% growth this year would not necessarily mean the government will miss its fiscal goals, depending on the composition of its revenue stream.

"In theory, faster growth helps on the revenue side. But last year growth was low, around 1%, yet the impact of (a stronger) labor market was very positive. And revenues were stable," he said.

The government's primary deficit last year, before interest payments are factored in, was 61 billion reais ($14 billion), less than half the official target. That was the sixth straight annual deficit, but the smallest since 2014, at 0.85% of GDP.

Regarding the real's 8% slide this year to a record-low of 4.35 reais per dollar BRBY, Almeida was relaxed, saying it does not reflect weaker investor confidence in Brazil, but is a function of global trends and low domestic interest rates.

Speaking only days after Guedes said he might soon lose his highly respected Treasury Secretary to the private sector, Almeida confirmed he is staying in his post. When he does leave, he will give "plenty notice ... a few months notice," he said.

