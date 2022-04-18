US Markets

Brazil govt has not decided on wage increase for public servants this year, says Treasury secretary

Contributor
Marcela Ayres Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Adriano Machado

The Brazilian government has not yet decided on a salary increase for public servants this year, said Special Treasury and Budget Secretary Esteves Colnago, stressing that an across-the-board 5% wage increase is one of the proposals on the table.

BRASILIA, April 18 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government has not yet decided on a salary increase for public servants this year, said Special Treasury and Budget Secretary Esteves Colnago, stressing that an across-the-board 5% wage increase is one of the proposals on the table.

Speaking at a press conference, Colnago also said that automatic minimum wage adjustment to compensate for inflation is a rule that should be looked at more carefully. The Congress - not an automatic rule - should decide on the matter, he added.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular