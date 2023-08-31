Brazil govt forecasts zero primary deficit in 2024 budget bill -minister

BRASILIA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Brazil's government will unveil its 2024 budget bill to Congress later on Thursday, projecting a zero primary deficit for the central government, said Planning Minister Simone Tebet at a news conference.

Finance Minister Fernando Haddad, addressing the same gathering, expressed confidence in the government's fiscal pursuits, citing the recently dispatched revenue-boosting initiatives to Congress.

He specifically highlighted a proposed bill aimed at formalizing a court ruling, which dictates that corporate tax discounts granted by states can no longer be used to reduce companies' taxable income for federal revenue purposes.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Chris Reese)

