Brazil govt forecasts zero primary deficit in 2024 budget bill -minister

Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

August 31, 2023 — 01:33 pm EDT

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Brazil's government will unveil its 2024 budget bill to Congress later on Thursday, projecting a zero primary deficit for the central government, said Planning Minister Simone Tebet at a news conference.

Finance Minister Fernando Haddad, addressing the same gathering, expressed confidence in the government's fiscal pursuits, citing the recently dispatched revenue-boosting initiatives to Congress.

He specifically highlighted a proposed bill aimed at formalizing a court ruling, which dictates that corporate tax discounts granted by states can no longer be used to reduce companies' taxable income for federal revenue purposes.

