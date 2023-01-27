Brazil govt eyes compensation deal for 2015 Vale-BHP dam burst

BRASILIA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's Institutional Relations minister on Friday said the government would try to ink a deal "as soon as possible" to compensate victims of the 2015 burst tailings dam owned by Samarco, a joint venture between Vale SA VALE3.SA and BHP Group Ltd BHP.AX, in the southeastern city of Mariana.

