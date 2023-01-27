US Markets
BHP

Brazil govt eyes compensation deal for 2015 Vale-BHP dam burst

January 27, 2023 — 12:39 pm EST

Written by Lisandra Paraguassu for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's Institutional Relations minister on Friday said the government would try to ink a deal "as soon as possible" to compensate victims of the 2015 burst tailings dam owned by Samarco, a joint venture between Vale SA VALE3.SA and BHP Group Ltd BHP.AX, in the southeastern city of Mariana.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BHP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.