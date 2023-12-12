Brazil govt extends consumer debt renegotiation program to expand reach

BRASILIA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's government extended the deadline for its consumer debt renegotiation program "Desenrola" by three months until March 2024, seeking to broaden the program's reach, an executive order published in the official gazette showed on Tuesday.

The measure had been announced last week by the Finance Ministry, which noted that the number of people yet to benefit from the initiative was significant.

According to the government, the program has already assisted 11 million Brazilians, falling short of the initial projection of reaching 30 million.

The extension applies solely to debt negotiations within the government-created platform, which provides Treasury guarantees for the renegotiations by consumers earning up to two minimum wages per month.

The government also waived a certification requirement on the platform in an effort to increase participation.

The first phase of the program, involving direct negotiations between banks and consumers without Treasury guarantees, will adhere to the original schedule and conclude on December 31, said the ministry.

Initiated as a campaign promise by leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the government introduced the program to alleviate the financial strain on families affected by the pandemic and facing elevated borrowing costs following a previous inflation surge.

