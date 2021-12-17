Brazil govt expects to privatize Eletrobras by Q2 2022, minister says

SAO PAULO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's Mining and Energy Minister Bento Alburquerque said on Friday that the government expects the privatization of state-run power company Eletrobras ELET6.SA to take place in the second quarter of 2022.

The remarks came after Brazil's federal audit court TCU postponed a decision on the potential privatization of the company, as one of its judges requested more time to review the process, but allowed the government to keep working on the next steps of the process.

On Thursday, government officials maintained a forecast of capitalizing Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, as the company is formally known, by June 2022.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery e Marta Nogueira; Writing by Peter Frontini)

