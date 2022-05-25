Brazil govt expected to shake up Petrobras board -report

Adds more details, context

SAO PAULO, May 25 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government is expected to replace all the directors that it names to state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasilero's PETR4.SA board, local newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday, days after moving to replace its chief executive.

The current chairperson of state-lender Banco do Brasil BBAS3.SA, Ieda Cagni, is likely to be on the government's list of replacements, the report said.

Earlier this week, Brazil's government appointed senior Economy Ministry official Caio Mario Paes de Andrade to be Petrobras' next CEO, replacing a predecessor who served less than two months in the job.

Brazil's Mines and Energy Ministry did not immediately answer a request to comment.

To take over the role, Paes de Andrade first needs to be elected to Petrobras' board, since under the company's rules only board members can be appointed CEO.

All other board members elected during Petrobras most recent shareholder meeting will also be dismissed and a new election for these positions will be needed, the oil company has said.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini and Gabriel Araujo Editing by Chris Reese and Christian Plumb)

