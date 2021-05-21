Brazil govt cuts 2021 budget deficit forecast to $35 bln, or 2.2% of GDP

BRASILIA, May 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's government is on course to post a primary budget deficit this year excluding interest payments of 187.7 billion reais ($35 billion), according to the Economy Ministry's latest bi-monthly revenue and expenditure report on Friday.

That will equate to 2.2% of gross domestic product, the ministry said, also raising its 2021 net revenue forecast by 88.2 billion reais to 1.433 trillion reais and lowering its primary spending forecast by 10.1 billion reais to 1.621 trillion reais.

($1 = 5.34 reais)

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

