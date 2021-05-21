Brazil govt cuts 2021 budget deficit forecast to $35 bln, GDP growth boosts tax take

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, May 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's government on Friday issued a brighter fiscal outlook for this year, with the growing economy set to deliver higher revenues and lower spending than previously expected, narrowing the budget deficit to 2.2% of gross domestic product.

Economy Ministry officials said an improving fiscal position is a key condition for a sustainable economic recovery, and repeated their view that government debt close to 90% of GDP makes fiscal consolidation an imperative rather than a choice.

In its bimonthly spending and revenue report, the Economy Ministry lowered its forecast for this year's budget deficit excluding interest payments to 187.7 billion reais ($35 billion), or 2.2% of GDP.

That was down from a previous forecast of a 286 billion reais deficit, and largely down to an anticipated increase in tax revenues.

There was no bi-monthly report in March because the 2021 budget had not yet been approved then, but the ministry updated its forecasts late last month.

The ministry on Friday raised its net revenue forecast by 88.2 billion reais to 1.433 trillion reais, and trimmed its primary spending forecast by 10.1 billion reais to 1.621 trillion reais.

Speaking to reporters in an online press conference, ministry officials said the new outlook opens up space to free up as much as 4.8 billion reais in the budget which had previously been frozen to ensure the government's spending cap rule would not be broken.

The amount of 'extraordinary credits' - emergency spending to combat the COVID-19 crisis not subject to the spending cap rules - rose by 11.7 billion reais to 99.5 billion reais, the ministry said.

The new figures were based on a 2021 GDP growth forecast of 3.5%, compared with 3.2% previously.

($1 = 5.34 reais)

