Brazil govt buys 30,600 T of corn to boost food stocks amid bumper crop

By Roberto Samora

SAO PAULO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government has purchased 30,600 metric tonnes of corn from farmers in Mato Grosso state, in the first confirmed deals to boost public food stocks, food supply and statistics agency Conab said on Friday.

In a statement sent to Reuters with previously unreported details of the corn purchase program, Conab said Brazilian corn farmers have so far expressed an interest to sell 388,700 tonnes to the government, which aims to buy as much as 500,000 tons of corn.

The government's corn purchase program was announced in June, when prices of the commodity fell after a bumper harvest in Brazil.

Corn prices remain under pressure despite the expectation of record Brazilian corn exports for August, with prices in Chicago Cc1 close to the lowest levels since 2020. Abundant supplies will allow Brazil to surpass the U.S. as the world's largest corn exporter this year.

Brazil's corn purchase program marks a shift from the policies enforced by the previous administration, which did not work to increase public food stocks.

Under Conab's rules, the sales limit per farmer varies according to the state.

In Mato Grosso, Brazil's top grain growing state, each farmer can sell up to 30,000 60-kilogram bags to the state-owned company.

In Mato Grosso do Sul and Goias, the limit is 10,000 bags, while in the other states, the acquisition is limited to around 3,300 bags, Conab said.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.