Brazil govt acquires 30,600 tons of corn to boost food stocks - Conab

SAO PAULO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government has already purchased 30,600 metric tons of corn from farmers in top grain state Mato Grosso in the first confirmed acquisitions to boost public food stocks, food supply and statistics agency Conab said on Friday.

In a statement sent to Reuters, Conab said Brazilian corn farmers have so far expressed an interest to sell 388,700 tons to the government, which aims to buy as much as 500,000 tons of corn.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora Writing by Ana Mano)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.