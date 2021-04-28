US Markets

Brazil governor plans Cemig privatization by end-2022

Contributor
Luciano Costa Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

The governor of Brazil's Minas Gerais state wants to privatize the state's power utility, Cemig, by the end of his term in 2022, he said during an online event geared toward the company's shareholders on Wednesday.

SAO PAULO, April 28 (Reuters) - The governor of Brazil's Minas Gerais state wants to privatize the state's power utility, Cemig CMIG4.SA, by the end of his term in 2022, he said during an online event geared toward the company's shareholders on Wednesday.

"I would like the company to be privatized during my tenure" said Governor Romeu Zema. "Perhaps not to outright sell it, but for it to receive a (private) capital injection and therefore dilute the state, which has always interfered inappropriately, so it loses its controlling stake and stops hurting Cemig."

(Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Louise Heavens)

((gram.slattery@thomsonreuters.com; +55-11-95057-1453))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular