Brazil governor plans Cemig privatization by end-2022

SAO PAULO, April 28 (Reuters) - The governor of Brazil's Minas Gerais state wants to privatize the state's power utility, Cemig CMIG4.SA, by the end of his term in 2022, he said during an online event geared toward the company's shareholders on Wednesday.

"I would like the company to be privatized during my tenure" said Governor Romeu Zema. "Perhaps not to outright sell it, but for it to receive a (private) capital injection and therefore dilute the state, which has always interfered inappropriately, so it loses its controlling stake and stops hurting Cemig."

(Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Louise Heavens)

