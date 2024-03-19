News & Insights

Brazil government to send tax reform regulation to Congress next month, says minister

March 19, 2024

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters

BRASILIA, March 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Tuesday that the government is expected to submit to Congress next month the regulation of the reform on consumption taxes, whose initial foundations were approved in a constitutional amendment last year.

Speaking at an event hosted by Esfera Brasil, Haddad said that the new fiscal rules of leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva put the country on a path to balance in the "medium term," adding that "nobody performs magic after all that we have been through in recent years."

