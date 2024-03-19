Brazil government to send tax reform regulation to Congress next month, says minister

BRASILIA, March 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Tuesday that the government is expected to submit to Congress next month the regulation of the reform on consumption taxes, whose initial foundations were approved in a constitutional amendment last year.

Speaking at an event hosted by Esfera Brasil, Haddad said that the new fiscal rules of leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva put the country on a path to balance in the "medium term," adding that "nobody performs magic after all that we have been through in recent years."

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.