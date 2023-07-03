News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil government to revise GDP growth projection upwards -official

Credit: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

July 03, 2023 — 09:26 am EDT

Written by Luana Maria Benedito for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, July 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's economy ministry is set to again revise upwards its 2023 growth forecast, Economic Policy Secretary Guilherme Mello said on Monday, noting that growth prospects have increased "substantially" since the beginning of the year.

Mello said the new government projection for gross domestic product (GDP) growth this year is likely to stand at between 2.5% and 3%, up from its current forecast of 1.91%.

(Reporting by Luana Maria Benedito; Editing by Mark Porter)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.