Brazil government to revise GDP growth projection upwards -official

SAO PAULO, July 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's economy ministry is set to again revise upwards its 2023 growth forecast, Economic Policy Secretary Guilherme Mello said on Monday, noting that growth prospects have increased "substantially" since the beginning of the year.

Mello said the new government projection for gross domestic product (GDP) growth this year is likely to stand at between 2.5% and 3%, up from its current forecast of 1.91%.

(Reporting by Luana Maria Benedito; Editing by Mark Porter)

