Brazil government talks to banks about bailing out companies -sources

By Marcela Ayres and Carolina Mandl

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, April 15 (Reuters) - Brazil's Economy Ministry is talking with banks about providing bailouts to sectors such as airlines, automakers, power companies and large retailers to help them survive the coronavirus crisis, three sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes met with chief executives of the largest privately owned Brazilian lenders - Banco Bradesco SA BBDC4.SA, Itau Unibanco Holding SA ITUB4.SAand Banco Santander Brasil SA SANB3.SA-over the weekend and on Monday to discuss which financial instruments could be used to rescue embattled companies, the sources said on condition of anonymity.

The heads of the Brazilian central bank, state development bank BNDES and state-controlled Banco do Brasil SA's BBAS3.SA also attended the meetings, which are expected to continue in the coming days.

The ministry wants the BNDES, whose role Guedes had previously been seeking to scale back, to lead in the discussion. The development bank could use part of its roughly 80 billion reais ($15.23 billion) cash position to buy conventional or convertible bonds sold by troubled companies alongside other banks and investors under the ministry's plan.

A source close to the government said BNDES does not plan to take all the risk in a given company alone, because that would limit its bailout reach. By sharing risks with more banks and investors, more companies could be bailed out.

To receive the funds, companies would have to come to the BNDES with a restructuring plan.

The participants discussed using either convertible debt or loans partially guaranteed by the Treasury, the sources said. But the Treasury is unwilling to directly inject funds into companies.

Divisions remain in the ongoing talks, with the banks willing to cooperate in some way but insisting the government take most of the risk, the sources said.

Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported earlier on BNDES coordinating help for some sectors with the country's biggest lenders.

BNDES and the Economy Ministry did not immediately comment on the matter.

Airlines including Gol Linhas Aereas Intelligentes GOLL4.SA, Azul SA AZUL.N and Latam Airlines Group SA LTM.SN have previously been reported to be in talks with BNDES about funding.

Azul CEO John Rodgerson said on Wednesday the carrier was still "somewhat far away" from reaching a deal on a loan from the BNDES.

($1 = 5.2539 reais)

