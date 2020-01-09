US Markets

Brazil government revising 2018/19 soybean supply and demand estimates - Conab

Roberto Samora Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MARCELO TEIXEIRA

The Brazilian government is revising soybean supply and demand estimates for the 2018/2019 harvest, an official at the food supply and statistics agency Conab said on Thursday.

The revision is taking place after Brazilian exports of the oilseeds hit a higher-than-expected volume of 77.9 million tonnes in 2019, according to data from the country's foreign trade agency Secex.

In December, Conab had forecast 2018/19 soybean exports of 70 million tonnes.

Conab did not disclose a reason for the revision, saying only that the new estimate will be available soon.

Brazilian soybean exports in 2019 were smaller than in 2018, partly due to the African swine fever outbreak in China that reduced demand for animal feed ingredients.

But volumes were still above industry expectations of around 72 million tonnes, such as the projection by crushers association Abiove.

Most Popular