Brazil government replacing Petrobras CEO, sources say

By Rodrigo Viga Gaier

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has moved to replace the chief executive of state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA, three sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

A list of board members that Bolsonaro's government drafted for shareholder approval at an April meeting did not include the name of CEO Joaquim Silva e Luna, said two sources, who requested anonymity to discuss confidential matters.

The chief executive of Petrobras, known formally as Petroleo Brasileiro SA, must under its bylaws be a board member, so Luna's exclusion effectively spells the end of his tenure.

A third source, a government official who also requested anonymity, confirmed that Bolsonaro had made the decision to replace Luna.

Neither Petrobras nor Bolsonaro's office responded immediately to requests for comment.

News magazine Veja reported on Bolsonaro's decision earlier on Monday, saying the government would announce the move to replace Luna within hours, citing government sources.

Brazil-listed preferred shares in Petrobras briefly fell nearly 2% on the news, before largely recovering from the drop.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier Additional reporting by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini Writing by Gram Slattery Editing by Brad Haynes)

((brad.c.haynes@tr.com; +55 11 5644 7725;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.