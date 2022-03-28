US Markets

Brazil government replaces Petrobras CEO Luna

Carolina Pulice Reuters
Peter Frontini Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

SAO PAULO, March 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's Mines and Energy Ministry on Monday removed Petrobras PETR4.SA Chief Executive Joaquim Silva e Luna from the list of board members nominated by the government, a move that will lead to the end of his tenure.

The ministry proposed Adriano Pires as the new CEO of the state-owned oil company and Rodolfo Landim as the new chairman of the board, it said in a statement.

Earlier, Reuters reported on the move to replace Luna, citing sources familiar with the matter.

