Brazil government replaces Petrobras CEO Luna

SAO PAULO, March 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's Mines and Energy Ministry on Monday removed Petrobras PETR4.SA Chief Executive Joaquim Silva e Luna from the list of board members nominated by the government, a move that will lead to the end of his tenure.

The ministry proposed Adriano Pires as the new CEO of the state-owned oil company and Rodolfo Landim as the new chairman of the board, it said in a statement.

Earlier, Reuters reported on the move to replace Luna, citing sources familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini; Editing by Leslie Adler)

