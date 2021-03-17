US Markets

2021-03-17

Brazil government raises 2021 inflation forecast to 4.4%

Brazil's economy ministry on Wednesday raised its inflation outlook for this year to 4.4% from 3.1% previously, well above the central bank's year-end target of 3.75%.

In a presentation covering the broad macroeconomic outlook, the ministry maintained its 2021 and 2022 economic growth forecasts at 3.2% and 2.5%, respectively.

