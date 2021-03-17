Brazil government raises 2021 inflation forecast to 4.4%

BRASILIA, March 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's economy ministry on Wednesday raised its inflation outlook for this year to 4.4% from 3.1% previously, well above the central bank's year-end target of 3.75%.

In a presentation covering the broad macroeconomic outlook, the ministry maintained its 2021 and 2022 economic growth forecasts at 3.2% and 2.5%, respectively.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever and Isabel Versiani; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.