US Markets

Brazil government posts smallest budget deficit in five years

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PILAR OLIVARES

Brazil's government posted its smallest annual deficit last year since 2014, Treasury figures on Wednesday showed, indicating that its concerted effort to balance out the public finances is bearing fruit.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular