Brazil government ministers have virtual meeting with U.S. climate envoy Kerry

Contributor
Lisandra Paraguassu Reuters
Published

BRASILIA, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's Foreign Relations minister Ernesto Araujo and Environment minister Ricardo Salles had a virtual meeting on Wednesday with U.S. climate envoy John Kerry, the Brazilian ministries said in a joint statement.

Kerry, Araujo and Salles agreed to deepen cooperation between the countries on climate change and fight against deforestation, according to the statement, which provided no more details.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu, writing by Sabrina Valle, editing by Chris Reese)

