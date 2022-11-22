US Markets

Brazil government improves primary budget surplus forecast for $4 bln in 2022

Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

November 22, 2022 — 12:46 pm EST

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's Economy Ministry projected on Tuesday a primary budget surplus of 23.361 billion reais ($4.37 billion) for the central government this year, according to its latest bi-monthly revenue and expenditure report.

The forecast came in better than the 13.548 billion reais surplus estimated in September.

($1 = 5.3517 reais)

