Brazil government improves primary budget deficit forecast for 2022

BRASILIA, July 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's Economy Ministry projected on Friday a primary budget deficit of 59.354 billion reais ($10.80 billion) for the central government this year, according to its latest bi-monthly revenue and expenditure report.

The forecast came in better than the 65.5 billion reais deficit seen in May.

($1 = 5.4977 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Leslie Adler)

