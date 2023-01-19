Brazil government does not plan to interfere in central bank, says minister

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian Institutional Relations Minister Alexandre Padilha said on Thursday that President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva does not intend to make changes regarding the country's central bank.

"There is no predisposition on the part of the government to make any changes in its relationship with the central bank," he said on Twitter.

