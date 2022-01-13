Brazil government considers targeted veto of 2022 budget -source

By Bernardo Caram

BRASILIA, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Brazil's government is considering a veto of up to 9 billion reais ($1.63 billion) in the 2022 budget bill to restore room for spending that was underestimated by Congress, according to a government official familiar with the matter.

The budget maneuvering reflects tensions between the priorities of government officials and congressional leaders eager for more pork barrel spending in an election year.

According to the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss confidential deliberations, one reason for the extra space needed is that the public payroll will be around 3 billion reais higher than budgeted. The tax revenue service also needs an additional 2 billion reais to keep its systems running.

President Jair Bolsonaro has until Jan. 21 to sign the budget bill that has been approved already by Congress.

The decision on the cut, according to the source, will be taken jointly by the Ministry of Economy and the presidential chief of staff's office.

In a decree published on Thursday, Bolsonaro established that additional credits and reallocation of funds in the budget will also have to be approved by his Chief of Staff Ciro Nogueira. In previous years, the responsibility had fallen solely to Economy Minister Paulo Guedes.

According to the same source, the government is also discussing the release of 2.3 billion reais to cities recently hit by heavy rains in Brazil.

The resources are likely be to spent mainly on projects in Minas Gerais and Bahia, which were hit hard by the storms, but there may be transfers to other regions too, the source added.

The funds will be released through extraordinary credit, and therefore won't be subject to a constitutional spending cap, said the source.

($1 = 5.5163 reais)

