Brazil gets green light to export live cattle to Pakistan

January 24, 2024 — 01:21 pm EST

Written by Andre Romani for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Brazil said on Wednesday it received an approval this week from Pakistan to export live cattle to the South Asian country, as well as the embryos and semen of cows.

Brazil's Agriculture Ministry said in a statement that it also received the green light to export young tilapia fish to the Philippines.

Brazil exported a total of nearly $489 million in live cattle last year, 154% more than in 2022.

Pakistan's imports from Brazil last year amounted to $298 million, largely from products such as fibers and textiles, the ministry said, while Philippines imported $918 million worth, with meat proteins representing more than three-quarters.

Overall, the South America nation exported almost $340 billion of products in 2023, mainly to China, which bought nearly $106 billion worth, according to government data earlier this month.

